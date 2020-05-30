Phyllis Flick
Phyllis Flick, loving daughter of the late Neal and the late Merle Dick Borgemenke, devoted wife of Stuart Flick, loving mother of Michael Flick and the late Anthony Flick, beloved sister of Donna (late Leonard) Pragar, Linda (Jim) Sunderhaus, Nancy Jump, Benny (Stella) Borgemenke, Mike (Debbie) Borgemenke, Timmy (Mitzie) Borgemenke, Tommy (Carol) Borgemenke, Irv (Vickie) Borgemenke, Gerry (Janet) Borgemenke. Preceded in death by Connie, Merle, Phil, Gene, Dale and Joseph. Beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Died, Thursday, May 28, 2020 age 82. Phyllis was an avid seamstress and shared her passion with everyone. Visitation will be held at Rebold Funeral Home on June 3, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Private mass to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Cincinnati P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263 or St. Catharine of Siena Church 3324 Wunder Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
