Phyllis Nordman
Cincinnati - Phyllis A. Nordman (nee Veid), beloved wife of the late Russell S. Nordman. Devoted mother of Jerry (Shawna) Nordman, Michael (Judy) Nordman, Scott (fiancee Leah) Nordman and Doug (Brenda) Nordman. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Phyllis passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (June 14) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd. on Saturday (June 15) at 10:30am. Memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Salesian Missions, 2 Le Fevres Lane New Rochelle, NY 10801. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 12, 2019