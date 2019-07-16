Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church,
Anderson Twp., OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp, OH
Phyllis V. LeFever Obituary
Phyllis V. LeFever aka Phyllis Frank (nee Rinaldo), age 80 years, residence Anderson Twp. Wife of the late Robert LeFever, beloved mother of Paul, the late Mark LeFever, and Debra Bertram, also survived by grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Thur. July 18, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9:30-10:30 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 16, 2019
