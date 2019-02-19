Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 5139210561
513-385-0511
For more information about
Pierce Hoffman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Crossroads Oakley
3500 Madison Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pierce Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pierce Hoffman


2004 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Pierce Hoffman Obituary
Pierce Hoffman

Cincinnati - Pierce Anderson Hoffman, beloved son of Crystal (nee Vredenburg) and Jeff Hoffman, loving brother of Milena Hoffman, and cherished grandson of Gary & Edith Hoffman and Gary & Marty Vredenburg passed away Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at the age of 14. Pierce was smart, athletic, tenderhearted and had a smile that could light up a room. He is lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins and very dear friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 23rd from 9:30 am until 12:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm at Crossroads Oakley, 3500 Madison Road. Memorial contributions in Pierce's honor can be sent to Walnut Hills Instrument Program or the Cincinnati Parks. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.