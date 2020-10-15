1/1
Pierce Nienaber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pierce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pierce Nienaber

Cincinnati - Pierce Robert "Bob" Nienaber, 82, of Cincinnati, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Western Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Delhi Township. He was retired from the Hamilton County Auditor's Office and loved spending time and traveling with his family and friends. Pierce proudly served our country in the United States Army and the Naval Reserve. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Jones Nienaber; brothers, Joe (Peggy) Nienaber of Fort Wright and Bill (Phyllis) Nienaber of Cincinnati; son, Paul (Ammy) Nienaber of Lebanon, OH and daughter, Anne (Chris) St. Pierre of Cincinnati; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pierce and Dorothy Nienaber and his brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Charlotte Nienaber. A small, graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17th and is private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or a worthy charity of your choice. You may also choose to honor Pierce's memory with a random act of kindness. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronald B Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved