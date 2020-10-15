Pierce Nienaber
Cincinnati - Pierce Robert "Bob" Nienaber, 82, of Cincinnati, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Western Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Delhi Township. He was retired from the Hamilton County Auditor's Office and loved spending time and traveling with his family and friends. Pierce proudly served our country in the United States Army and the Naval Reserve. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Jones Nienaber; brothers, Joe (Peggy) Nienaber of Fort Wright and Bill (Phyllis) Nienaber of Cincinnati; son, Paul (Ammy) Nienaber of Lebanon, OH and daughter, Anne (Chris) St. Pierre of Cincinnati; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pierce and Dorothy Nienaber and his brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Charlotte Nienaber. A small, graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17th and is private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
or a worthy charity of your choice
. You may also choose to honor Pierce's memory with a random act of kindness.
.