Powell McHenry
Western Hills - Powell McHenry, Visitation at Westwood United Methodist Church, Saturday, November 23, 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Freestore Foodbank, 1141 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati (45202). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019