Priscilla Meinking
Priscilla Gene (nee Ellwood) Meinking, the daughter of the late William S. and Eugenie (nee Baker) Ellwood, Died on September 6, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Rutland, Vermont on May 10, 1926 and spent most of her married life in the Greater Cincinnati area. She is survived by five sons; Steve (Sandy), John (Kathy), Paul, Jim, and Randy (Patty) Meinking, six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerome W. (Jerry) Meinking, a son Daniel E. (Dan) Meinking, a daughter Kathryn Mary who died in infancy, a brother, George Baker Ellwood and a sister, Eileen Ellwood. Visitation to be held Friday, September 11th from 8:00AM-9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, (45241) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, (45249). Social distancing and facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to Hospice of Cincinnati
