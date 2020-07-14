1/1
Priscilla Stowe
Cincinnati - Stowe, Priscilla (nee Callif) devoted wife of the late Bernard "Bernie" Stowe, loving mother of Mark (Ann) Stowe, Kim (Bob) Sinnard, Jeff (Trish) Stowe, Eric (Marsha) Stowe, cherished grandmother of Danny (Kim) Sinnard, Megan (Mike) Schmidt, Emily (Drew) Stowe-Sprague, Colin (Natalie) Sinnard, Kelsey, Adam, Luke, Hannah, Molly, Erica, Noah, Gabe Stowe and great grandmother of Camden Sinnard, Braxton, Crosley Schmidt, Lyla Sinnard, Liam Stowe, Ellis Schmidt, Gwendolyn Sprague and Mallory Sinnard. Dear sister of Phillip (Charlotte) Calif, and the late Annette ((Daid) Goodman. Sister in law of Mary (the late Bobby) Rueger, Madeline (the late Joe) Oestreicher, the late Edward, George (Stella), Howard (Nancy, living), William Jr. Stowe and Grace (Stanley) Carroll. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Priscilla retired from Federated Department Stores and was an active member of Rosie Reds. Passed away July 12, 2020 at the age of 83. No visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 20, 2020, 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. Inlieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Rosie Reds, P.O.Box 62558, Cincinnati, OH 56262-0558 or Joe Nuxhull Miracle League, P.O.Box 18146, Fairfield, OH 45018-0146. Please check funeral home web site for updates. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
