R. Jane Schulz
Waterford - Jane Schulz, of Waterford, CT, was reunited to the love of her life, Robert C. Schulz on December 28, 2019. Jane was born on June 19, 1925 to Lawrence and Greta Riebe in Youngstown, OH
She is survived by her sister, Judith Sommerlad of Boardman, OH and her three daughters, Janet Walker (Alan) of Louisville, KY, Patricia Belcher (Brian) of Gales Ferry, and Barbara Rogers (Greg) of Dallas, TX, eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Jane had a wonderful childhood full of fond family memories and special trips to Lake Erie and Kalamazoo, MI. After graduating from Fitch High School (Class of '43), Jane earned her associate's degree at Youngstown College Secretarial School where she was a member of the Alpha Iota sorority. Prior to marrying Bob she loved her work at the Y & N Railroad.
Bob and Jane lived in Dayton, OH and the Washington D.C. area, but the majority of their 50 plus years together were in Cincinnati, OH. Being a fulltime mother and homemaker as well as dedicated volunteering to her church and Girl Scouts were Jane's greatest joys.
In 2002, following Bob's death in Cincinnati, Jane moved to CT to be near her daughter, Patti.
Janet and Barb cannot adequately express their appreciation to Patti for all the dedicated and loving attention she selflessly lavished on Mom during these later years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Patti!
Jane lived her life caring for others. She loved people and people loved Jane. Her faith was the foundation on which she built her life. She will always be remembered for her servant heart and gentle spirit. We have all been blessed to have known her and she will be sorely missed.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Youngstown with her family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or a .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020