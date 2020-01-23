|
R. Terrell Finney, Jr.
Cincinnati - R. Terrell Finney, Jr., devoted husband of Dr. Susan N. Finney, loving father of Blake Finney (Alice Tang) and Sarah Finney (Sean Peters), cherished grandfather of Ronin and Hollis Finney, and beloved son of the late Audrey and Robert (Bob) Finney, passed away on January 23, 2020 at the age of 66. Friends and family are invited to a public visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9 - 11 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue (45223). A celebration of life will be held immediately thereafter at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place in the cremation woodlands at Spring Grove Cemetery at a later date. Condolences at www.springgrove.org. Finney was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama and Speech in 1975. He then earned his Master of Fine Arts degree in Directing from Boston University in 1978. While there, he was fortunate to study with such notable American directors as Alan Schneider and Zelda Fichandler. Additional training saw him spend two summers at the Royal National Theatre Studio in London, where his instructors included legendary voice and speech specialists Patsy Rodenburg and Cecily Berry and actors Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen, among others. He was a member of the Actors' Equity Association throughout his theatrical career. Finney was a faculty member at his alma mater, Birmingham-Southern College, from 1978 until moving to Cincinnati in 1984. He then began teaching at the School for the Creative and Performing Arts and at the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. He was soon named head of the Division of Opera, Musical Theatre, Drama and Arts Administration at CCM, a post he held for over 20 years. In addition to his administrative work, he taught voice and speech for students in the musical theatre and drama departments and directed productions for each. He was also Artistic Director of the Showboat Majestic and produced many seasons of CCM's acclaimed Hot Summer Nights series. In 2010, he was named Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Director of Graduate Studies, a position he held until his retirement in 2016. At the national level, Finney was the immediate Past President of the National Association of Schools of Theatre and continued to serve on its Board of Directors until his death. He was also a board member of the University/Resident Theatre Association and an advisor to the American High School Theatre Festival. He was in great demand as a consultant and worked with college and university theatre programs across the U.S. Locally, he was a loyal member of The Literary Club of Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to or the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020