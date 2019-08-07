|
Rachel Davidson
- - Rachel Davidson was 91 when she passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 under the loving care of her family. She was a thoughtful wife to her husband Elbert and a proud mother of three, but her favorite role was that of 'Nanny' to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rachel was the daughter of Thomas and Zilphia Keith and grew up in Oneida, Kentucky with her nine siblings. She adored her mother fondly.
She is survived by her daughter Rene Abner (Jim), Sons Jeff Davidson (Sheila) and Tim Davidson (Joanie). Grandchildren Becky Powers (Billy), Jessica Patrick, Tammy Abner (Jerry Tolbert), Amanda Rossmann (Adam), Erica Sweeney (Matt), Joe Davidson and Josh and Matthew Davidson. Great Grandchildren Tia Tarter and Avery Powers, Sahara Tolbert, Max and Amelia Rossmann, Jade and Ivy Sweeney, and Landon and Sage Hall.
Nanny was always cold but kept a warm heart. Vicks and Merthiolate kept her young and she can be remembered best by teaching her grandchildren to shuck corn and snap and de-string green beans.
She loved to cook and if it wasn't made from scratch and covered with butter it wasn't up to her standard.
Nanny lived for her time with her family and nothing made her happier than when they were all together.
Services will be held on Friday, August 9th for friends and family at The Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Visitation will be from 1-2pm with funeral services to follow.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019