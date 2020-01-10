|
Rahe Roehrig
Cincinnati - Rahe J. Roehrig, 92, Jan. 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet A. Roehrig (nee Finke), devoted father of Susan Shoemaker (Randy), Jean Ackner (James) & Robert Roehrig (Jeanyne Uresti), loving grandfather of Kim Sterwerf (Keith), Jeffrey Shoemaker (Angela), Evan Ackner; Joseph, Madeline & Lilli Roehrig & Kris Ackner (Ashley) & gr. grandfather of 5. Beloved son of the late Marie (nee Hammel) & George Roehrig. Rahe was a US Navy veteran of WWII & had a career with A&P Food. Visitation Tues., Jan. 14, 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM all at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, Bridgetown. In lieu of flowers, memorials to
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020