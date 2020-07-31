1/1
Dr. Ralph Charles Tierney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Ralph Charles Tierney

Dr. Ralph Charles Tierney, 93, died July 13 in Austin, TX. Born on Feb. 13, 1927 to Thomas and Florence Tierney, he graduated from Purcell High School and the University of Cincinnati, where he met Mary Lou Albers. They married in 1951.

Ralph graduated with honors from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1956 and was commissioned as a U.S. Air Force lieutenant. He interned at Valley Forge Army Medical Center and completed a residency and fellowship at Children's Hospital Medical Center of Cincinnati, becoming the first pediatric cardiologist in the Air Force. He served at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio before leaving the Air Force in 1968. He was appointed commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves and retired as captain in 1979.

Ralph taught at the University of Nebraska and the University of Tennessee and entered private practice in Fort Worth in 1975. After retiring, he practiced part-time in Odessa, TX, where he and Mary Lou spent 25 happy years.

Ralph loved his family and friends, traveling, reading, and a good glass of Irish whiskey. His children were inspired by, and adopted, his commitment to life-long learning.

His wife Mary Lou preceded him in death. Survivors: Children David Tierney (Melissa), Anne Tierney, Elizabeth Dolan, Jane Tierney, Jan Tierney and Judy Tierney; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Condolences may be shared at www.CookWaldenChapeloftheHills.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
5123351155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved