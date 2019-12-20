|
Ralph D. Alexander
Mt. Airy - Ralph D. Alexander. Beloved husband of Helen (Wedding) Alexander for 63 years. Dear father of Joan (Jeff) von Korff, Janice (Jerry) Helton and Patrick Alexander. Loving grandfather of Kaylyn (Kyle) Hartmann, Dustin Wiethorn; Chris von Korff; Joseph and the late Nicholas Pfennig; Anthony Helton; Kiersten, Ana and Grace Alexander. Devoted brother of James Alexander. Passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Age 87 years. Ralph owned and operated Ralph's Appliance and Repair in Northside for many years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, December 28 from 9 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to . Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019