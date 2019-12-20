Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph D. Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph D. Alexander Obituary
Ralph D. Alexander

Mt. Airy - Ralph D. Alexander. Beloved husband of Helen (Wedding) Alexander for 63 years. Dear father of Joan (Jeff) von Korff, Janice (Jerry) Helton and Patrick Alexander. Loving grandfather of Kaylyn (Kyle) Hartmann, Dustin Wiethorn; Chris von Korff; Joseph and the late Nicholas Pfennig; Anthony Helton; Kiersten, Ana and Grace Alexander. Devoted brother of James Alexander. Passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Age 87 years. Ralph owned and operated Ralph's Appliance and Repair in Northside for many years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, December 28 from 9 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to . Condolences may be left for the family at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now