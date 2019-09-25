|
|
Ralph F. Holtman
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 62 years of Elaine Holtman. Loving father of Michael (the late Krista) Holtman, Margaret (Earl) Linder, Joseph Holtman and Julie Holtman. Dear grandfather of 8 great grandfather of 5. Brother of Marvin (the late Jean) Holtman, Richard (Barb) Holtman and the late Charles (Nola) Holtman and the late Roger (survived by Mae) Holtman. Born October 1, 1936, Ralph passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 82. Visitation at St. Saviour Church, 4118 Myrtle, 45236, Friday from 9AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to cincinnatichildrens.org/donate or . Full obituary at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019