Services
Our Lady of Visitation Church
3172 South Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45248
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of Visitation Church
3172 South Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Visitation Church
3172 South Rd.
View Map
Ralph "Ed" Lutz Jr. Obituary
Ralph "Ed" Lutz, Jr.

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Joan Ellen (Faulkner) Lutz. Loving father of Kathleen (Sean) Blake, Joanne (John) Coffaro, Jacquelyn Lutz (Gregory Grant), Daniel Lutz, Karen (Paul) Cummings and the late Michael Patrick Lutz. Grandfather of Andrew Lutz, Lauren (Andrew) Grunder, Meagan (Nathaniel) Roland, Sasha Blake, Ben (fiance' Alex Wilkens), Sam Coffaro, Moses Harris and Katie Cummings. Great-grandfather of Alister, Aria, Locke, Gabriella, Charlie, Arabella, Eddie, Johnny and Nora. Dear brother of Robert and Mary Lutz. Preceded in death by two sisters Carol and Doris. Visitation Tuesday, from 9 am to 10:15 am at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Team Gleason Foundation for ALS Research. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
