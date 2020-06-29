Ralph Milton "Ike" Adams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Milton "Ike" Adams

Son of the late Christine and Ralph Lee Adams, beloved father of Jody (Bradley) Gray, Ralph Michael Adams and Lisa (Frank) Wetenkamp, adored grandfather of Jennifer (Kris) Johnson, Elizabeth (Joshua Hill ) Gray, Emily (Ben Prokop) Wetenkamp, Nikki Wetenkamp, Frank (Alexandrea) Wetenkamp, John ( Morgan) Wetenkamp, Ryan Adams, Ross Adams, great-grandfather of Benny and Cody Prokop, and Grayson Adams, former spouse of Doris Coyne Adams, dear brother of the late Christine "Margie" (William) Welch, dear brother in law to Paul (Jean) Coyne and Norbert (Patricia) Coyne and the late Richard Coyne and Rosemary (Bob) Holton and dear uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at age 90. Due to COVID-19 a private service will take place for family members at Vitt, Stermer and Anderson funeral home in Delhi, followed by interment at Pierce Township Cemetery, Clermont Co. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the St Joseph Indian School or Oxbow, Inc. www.vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved