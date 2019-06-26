Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Steigleder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Steigleder

Obituary Condolences

Ralph Steigleder Obituary
Ralph Steigleder

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 60 years of the late Miriam E. Steigleder (nee Kenneweg), devoted father of Cheryl (Jeff) Merkle, loving grandfather of Brian (Jill) and Travis Merkle, great grandfather of Emma Merkle, brother of Melvin Steigleder and the late Norma Goetz. Ralph was a longtime employee of CG & E and member of the Winton Place Vets. Ralph passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Thursday, June 27 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Matthew Church or Tri-State Honor Flight. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now