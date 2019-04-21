|
|
Ralph Sutton
Crescent Springs - Ralph Thomas Sutton, 91, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kelly Sutton. Survivors include his daughters, Kathy Knueven (Richard Trump) of Ludlow, Suzy (Kevin) Matthews of Loveland, OH; sons, Michael (Kimberly) Sutton of Newport, Stephen Sutton of Knoxville, TN; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Mitchell of Ft. Wright. Visitation is on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Avenue, Newport, KY 41071. Reception and celebration of Ralph's life immediately following at River's Breeze Clubhouse, River's Breeze Drive, Ludlow, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, 634 Scott Blvd, Covington, KY 41011 and Carmel Manor Care Center, 100 Carmel Manor Rd, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019