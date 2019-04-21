Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
825 Washington Avenue
Newport, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
825 Washington Avenue
Newport, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
River's Breeze Clubhouse
River's Breeze Drive
Ludlow, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Sutton

Obituary Condolences

Ralph Sutton Obituary
Ralph Sutton

Crescent Springs - Ralph Thomas Sutton, 91, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kelly Sutton. Survivors include his daughters, Kathy Knueven (Richard Trump) of Ludlow, Suzy (Kevin) Matthews of Loveland, OH; sons, Michael (Kimberly) Sutton of Newport, Stephen Sutton of Knoxville, TN; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Mitchell of Ft. Wright. Visitation is on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Avenue, Newport, KY 41071. Reception and celebration of Ralph's life immediately following at River's Breeze Clubhouse, River's Breeze Drive, Ludlow, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, 634 Scott Blvd, Covington, KY 41011 and Carmel Manor Care Center, 100 Carmel Manor Rd, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now