Ralph Wilbur Conaway
- - RALPH WILBUR CONAWAY, Nov-8-1931 to Feb-17-2020, 88 years and a few months.
Ralph was born in Cincinnati and grew up in Aurora IN, the oldest son of Wilbur and Hildegarde Conaway, at the height of the Great Depression; he was joined there at the hospital in Nov. 1931 fifteen minutes later by his best friend (as Dad always told the story) and twin brother Raymond. Dad's two brothers, Raymond and Daniel, are both gone now; their three sisters, Marlene, Nancy, and Judy, are all here to celebrate his life with the rest of us.
Sometime at the end of his high school years, about 1949, Ralph pressed Marlene for the name of one of her classmates and met Mary Ann Snyder, who (as Mom always told the story) was saved from at LEAST two very marginal prospects by that act of courage on his part. They wrote and dated while Dad was in the Navy as an electronics technician during Korea and after, married in May 1956, and were inseparable until Mom passed away five years ago.
When Ralph came out of the Navy, he went to work for IBM right away, and Mom and Dad started building the family soon after. They had four boys (Daniel, Michael, David, and Stephen) in rapid succession between 1957 and 1961, and raised them on half a shoestring, which we kids did NOT know about until well after the fact. The four boys, being Sons of Ralph, are, of course, all engineers also, all able to fix almost anything also, and all careful with a buck also. Their spouses - Teresa, Lynn, Rita (okay, fiancée), and Margie - have all said that their parents-in-law were an amazing couple, and that the apples did not, in fact, fall far from that tree. The grandkids (Mark, Mary Catherine, and Sarah) were doted-upon ferociously by Grandpa and Grandma, and the three of them are missing them both now, too.
Memorial Gathering will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Lookout (3183 Linwood Ave.) on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 11am-1pm. Family and friends who would like to join us for remembrances and stories are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the . Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020