Ralph Wyatt Budai
Ralph Wyatt Budai

Batavia - Ralph Wyatt Budai husband of the late Jean Rahn Budai, son of the late Steve and Grace Wyatt Budai. Survived by Randall (Donna) and Rebecca Davis, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Private visitation and services noon, May 6, 2020. Details at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
