Ramona Kreimer
Green Township - Ramona A. "Mona" Kreimer (nee Walker), 47, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark E. Kreimer, devoted mother of Ashley Morris (Bradley), Eyan Duncan, Jacqueline Hawkins (Anthony) & Rebecca Kreimer (Zachary Mink), blessed Mimi of Keegan, Kason & Bianca, daughter of Zelma Devers Walker (the late Carlton Curtis) & the late Richard Walker, dear sister of Jeannie Henderson (Robert) & the late Alenia Walker, loving aunt of Kyler Henderson, also survived by many friends & family. Kentucky visitation Fri., June 14, 12-2:30 PM at Victory Life, 1141 Lexington Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324 & Ohio visitation Sat., June 15, 3 PM until time of Memorial Service at 5 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Park Foundation www.nationalparks.org
