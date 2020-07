Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ramona's life story with friends and family

Share Ramona's life story with friends and family

Ramona Sosa



Ramona Sosa (nee Haydar) wife of the late Angel N. Sosa, beloved mother of Ileana L. Sosa and Angel J. (Lorraine) Sosa, dear grandmother of Gabriella (TJ), Jacob, Angel, and Mariacristina, great-grandmother of Isabella and Madelyn. Died July 16, 2020 at age 87. Residence Anderson Twp. Private Memorial Service. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store