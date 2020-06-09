Randal "Buck" Perry
Batavia - Born on March 31, 1941 in Dunlow, WV. Went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of 56 years to Karen Sue (nee Reeves) Perry. Loving father of Tamara (Stewart) Lovdal, Patty (John) Dold and Randy (Andrea) Perry. Caring grandfather of Sydney, Madison, Brittney, Logan, Jake, Ethan, Kodi, Isaac, Randy, Carson, Brayden, Joey and Brysen. Proud great-grandfather of Harper, Ansley and Bennett. Dear brother of Dolphus, Orval, Sue, Michael, Melva and the late Stella, Yorkie and JoAnn. Cherished son of the late Melvin and Maxine (nee Tomblin) Perry. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Randal proudly served in the United States Army. Friends will be received from 11 AM - 12 Noon on Friday, June 12 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where Felicity Masonic Lodge No. 102 and Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati services will begin at 12 Noon followed by funeral services. Interment with military honors, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.