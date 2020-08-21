Randall L. Allen
Pleasant Ridge - Randall L. "Randy" Beloved husband of Shelley Allen (nee Pryse) for almost 40 years. Loving son of the late Sidney & Wilma Allen. Caring brother of Cathy (Michael) Asher. Adored uncle of Austin & Joshua Asher and numerous other nieces and nephews. Randy worked for the Cincinnati Enquirer for 34 years. He was a beloved pet owner of many dogs and cats over the years. Passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age 68. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 4 PM, where friends may gather from 3 PM until time of service. Please do not wear black, the family requests bright, happy colors to honor Randy's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the UC Health Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati 45219, as an eternal thanks to all the doctors for his great care and support. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at Indian Mound in Norwood that family and friends are welcome to attend. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com