|
|
Rankin "Ray" Drumwright, Jr.
Liberty Township - Rankin "Ray" Drumwright, Jr., age 83, a resident of Liberty Township, OH, passed away on May 30, 2019.Visitation will take place at on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at SPRING GROVE FUNERAL HOME-TRI COUNTY, 11285 PRINCETON PIKE, SPRINGDALE from 11 AM until 12:30 PM. Services will be conducted at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to PO BOX 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 in Ray's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.springgrove.org.
Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019