Mason - Ray C. Adams, beloved husband of 57 years to Judith A. Adams (née Deye). Loving father of Stephanie (Tom) Corbin, Stephen (Chris) Adams, and Jeffery Adams. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth and Anthony Scheffler, Johnathon Corbin, Matthew, Michael, Joshua, Rebekah, Taylor, and the late Jeremiah Adams. Ray passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at age 102. He will be dearly missed. Memorial Gathering 10-11AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner, 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Memorial Service to follow at 11AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Ray to VITAS Hospice, 255 East Fifth St. #1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
