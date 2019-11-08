Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Perszyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray John Perszyk

Add a Memory
Ray John Perszyk Obituary
Ray John Perszyk

Cincinnati - Ray John Perszyk, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Nancy Perszyk, their children, Rani (David) Conners & Nikki (David) Meister, and grandchildren Raichel Jenkins, Adam Meister, Avery Jenkins, Nathan Meister, Quinn Jenkins, David Conners and Sarah Conners. Ray's passion for design led him and his three business partners to create LPK, the nation's largest employee-owned design firm after moving to Brussels to start a new office for Studio Art Associates. As the Art Director & VP for LPK, he worked on global packaging projects and was most proud of creating the iconic packaging for Star Wars. Those who knew him know that he loved telling stories and never knew a stranger anywhere he went. He was incredibly generous, humble and had a wicked sense of humor. Even in retirement he volunteered his services for 27 years of the Cardboard Boat Races, the Village of New Richmond and their surrounding businesses and events. Those whose lives were touched by Ray are invited to the Gilligan Funeral Home, Thursday, November 14th from 5 to 8pm for a celebration of life, and stories to send Ray off with a bang, at 8225 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -