Ray John Perszyk
Cincinnati - Ray John Perszyk, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Nancy Perszyk, their children, Rani (David) Conners & Nikki (David) Meister, and grandchildren Raichel Jenkins, Adam Meister, Avery Jenkins, Nathan Meister, Quinn Jenkins, David Conners and Sarah Conners. Ray's passion for design led him and his three business partners to create LPK, the nation's largest employee-owned design firm after moving to Brussels to start a new office for Studio Art Associates. As the Art Director & VP for LPK, he worked on global packaging projects and was most proud of creating the iconic packaging for Star Wars. Those who knew him know that he loved telling stories and never knew a stranger anywhere he went. He was incredibly generous, humble and had a wicked sense of humor. Even in retirement he volunteered his services for 27 years of the Cardboard Boat Races, the Village of New Richmond and their surrounding businesses and events. Those whose lives were touched by Ray are invited to the Gilligan Funeral Home, Thursday, November 14th from 5 to 8pm for a celebration of life, and stories to send Ray off with a bang, at 8225 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019