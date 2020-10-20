1/
Rayburn McKINNEY
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rayburn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAYBURN McKINNEY

Cincinnati - Rayburn F., loving husband of Evelyn (nee Maxwell) McKinney. Dear Papaw of Angie Williams, Patricia Harris and Charlie Hall. Grandpa of 8. Beloved brother of Joyce Clevenger, Theda Jones and Billie McKinney. Brother in law of Robert L. Maxwell & Dolly Gearheart. Passed away Sat., Oct. 17, 2020. Age 82. Blessing Service, Thur. Oct. 22 at 1:15PM at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Road (45241). Social distancing and facemasks required. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or Crossroads Hospice. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. 513-385-0511 mrfh.com



Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
01:15 PM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 Cheviot Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved