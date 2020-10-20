RAYBURN McKINNEY
Cincinnati - Rayburn F., loving husband of Evelyn (nee Maxwell) McKinney. Dear Papaw of Angie Williams, Patricia Harris and Charlie Hall. Grandpa of 8. Beloved brother of Joyce Clevenger, Theda Jones and Billie McKinney. Brother in law of Robert L. Maxwell & Dolly Gearheart. Passed away Sat., Oct. 17, 2020. Age 82. Blessing Service, Thur. Oct. 22 at 1:15PM at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Road (45241). Social distancing and facemasks required. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or Crossroads Hospice. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. 513-385-0511 mrfh.com