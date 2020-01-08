Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. William Church
4108 W. 8th Street
Price Hill, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. William Church,
4108 W. 8th Street
Price Hill., OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Raymond B. Burnhimer, beloved husband of 65 years to Elaine R. (nee Reilly) Burnhimer. Devoted father of Paul R. (Rene Viel) and Mark R. (Beth) Burnhimer and Janice M. (Dave) Stockelman, all of Cincinnati, Deborah A. (Rick) Kramer of Columbus, OH, Nancy Burnhimer of Bright, IN. and the late Christopher T. Burnhimer. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Sunday, January 5, 2020, after an extended illness, age 93. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 11, 11:00 AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th Street, Price Hill. Visitation in church 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cinti, OH 45220 or the Chris Burnhimer Memorial Fund, c/o Elder High School. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
