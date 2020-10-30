1/
Raymond Bernard Kissel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Bernard Kissel

Cincinnati - Raymond Bernard Kissel of Cincinnati, beloved husband of Mary Catherine Kissel (nee Pegan) for 72 years, loving father of Karen (Stuart) McCarthy, John (Margaret) Kissel, and David (Michelle) Kissel; cherished grandfather of eight with six great grandchildren, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 98. He was a proud Army WWII veteran, serving in Europe, and was a VFW chaplain. His passions included his family, opera and classical music, English literature, target shooting and military history. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. Donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Loveland-Symmes-Maineville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved