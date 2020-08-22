1/1
Raymond Bingle
Raymond Bingle

Colerain Township - Raymond H. Bingle, 73, Aug. 21, 2020. Devoted father of Michael (Jo Linn) & Anthony Bingle, loving grandfather of Tyler, Josh, Brandon, Anthony & Courtnie & gr. grandfather of 5, beloved son of the late Irene (nee Getz) & Raymond Bingle & dear brother of William & Albert (Judy) Bingle. Also survived by a niece & nephews. Visitation Wed., Aug. 26, 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
