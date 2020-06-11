Raymond C. Dumont
Cincinnati - beloved husband for 58 years to Mary Ann (nee Cluxton). Loving father of Mike (Suzi) Dumont, Cheryl (Hugh) Lawwill and the late Kenneth Dumont. Grandfather of Andy, Nick and Chris Dumont, David (Bridget) Dumont, Holly and Heather Trosper. Great grandfather of four. Brother of Yvonne (Steve) Dessauer and the late Robert Dumont. Ray was a member of AMVETS Post #1988 and Charles Gailey VFH Post #7340. Ray passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 80. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Tuesday, June 16 from 9:30 until 10:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 West Galbraith Road, NCH, 45239 at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the March of Dimes or American Cancer Society. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.