Raymond E. Macht husband of the late Edith M. Macht (nee Stith), beloved father of Jackie L. (the late Frank) Haas, Terri L. Hermes, Vicki L. (Rob) Heberly, Peggy L. (David) Mattei, the late Carol F. Zompero, and William P. Little, devoted brother of Kenneth (Kathleen) Macht and the late Jean Hoffman, also survived by 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Aug. 19, 2019. Age 93 years. Residence Anderson Twp.
Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Aug. 23, from 5:30-8:30 PM. Graveside Service at Vine St. Hill Cemetery Chapel on Sat. Aug. 24, at 9:30 AM.
