Raymond G. Bogart
Raymond G. Bogart

Raymond G. Bogart, 79, passed away on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Jane Bogart (nee Sanders). Loving father of Erin (Zach) Bowling and Eric (Jill). Dear grandfather of Anna and Ella. Brother of Dudley (Elaine) Bogart. Predeceased by brother Kenneth (Ruth) Bogart. Graduate of Madeira High School and the University of Cincinnati where he taught business classes and obtained his Ph.D. Family and friends may visit Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4 PM - 7 PM at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Road, Norwood, OH 45212. Graveside services are Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 PM at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, WGUC Cincinnati public radio, Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Cincinnati. Per the request of the family all Covid-19 recommendations are to be followed: Masks are required, Social Distancing and temperatures will be taken before entering the funeral home. vorhisandryan.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
