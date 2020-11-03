Raymond H. Lymous, Sr.
Raymond H Lymous, Sr. was born on November 20, 1943 in New Orleans, LA. He was called home to be with the Lord on October 25,2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He was the second child of Oscar Emanuel Lymous, Sr (deceased) and Vernice Dabon Lymous (deceased).
Raymond was born and raised in New Orleans, LA with his nine siblings in a home that was filled with faith, love, and laughter. Raymond graduated from Carver High School, in 1961 and Southern University of New Orleans with a BS in Biology, in 1968. At the age of 16, he met his childhood sweetheart, Pearl Miles. Raymond and Pearl were married on February 12, 1966 and out of this union came four children. In 1973, Raymond left New Orleans with his wife and children to move to Cincinnati, Ohio, as the result of a transfer with the Union Carbide Corporation, where he worked for approximately 15 years. He then went on to work for General Electric for nearly 25 years. He retired from GE in 2009. In 2017, Pearl and Raymond moved to Phoenix, Az, to live their golden years in the warmth of the sun. Raymond enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family.
In his 76 years, Raymond touched the lives of many. He was said to be a Jack of all trades and master of them all. There was nothing that Raymond could not do. If he were ever unsure how to do something, he would read a book and figure it out. Raymond was a teacher, a coach, cheerleader, stylist, barber, artist, beekeeper, mechanic, photographer, and mentor. He was basically an all- around Renaissance man and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Raymond was proceeded in death by his parents (Oscar and Vernice Lymous), his grandson (Jordan Lymous) and his two sisters in law (Helen Lymous and Barbara Lymous). He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pearl M Lymous; his four children: Kechia Gallardo (Nick), Gezele Munlin (Vincent Sr), Raymond Jr (Sonya), and Tyrone Lymous; his Grandchildren: Chris Douglas, Cherish Smith, Vora' Blake, Raymond Lymous III, Taylor Lymous, Desmond Gallardo, Joshua Lymous, Vincent Munlin Jr, Kayla Gallardo along with seven great-grandchildren; his Siblings: Oscar Lymous (Anne), Llyod Lymous (Barbara), Vernice Lyons (Lawrence), Gayle Francis (Stanley), Patricia McGruder (Kenneth Sr), Janice Cavalier (Rudy), Donald Lymous (Felica), and Carl Lymous (Joy); as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will hold a celebration of Raymond's life on Friday November 6, 2020 at Avenidas Funeral Chapel 522 E. Western Ave Avondale, Az. 85323. In leu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Prostate Cancer Foundation in Raymond's name (https://cure.pcf.org/site/Dona
tion2?df_id=1561&mfc_pref=T&1561.donation=form1)