Raymond J. Vedder
Raymond J. Vedder

Cincinnati - Raymond J. Vedder, age 82, passed away Wednesday, October, 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Magdalene (Hoernig) Vedder. A graduate of both the University of Cincinnati (B.S.) and Xavier University (M.B.A.), Ray was an active member of the Catholic Alumni Clubs, serving in several official roles including a term as international president. An avid stamp collector, Ray was a 35 year member of the American Philatelic Society, and received the President's Award for his service to the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs. Ray is survived by his wife of 48 years Karen (Beel); daughters Lisa (Ryan Jenkins) and Laura (Tom Sesterhenn); grandchildren Noah, Seth, Luke and Sarah; and numerous friends and family. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Lodge Nursing & Rehab Center, as well as all others who helped care for him. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Drive, Loveland, Oh 45140, where services will be held at 12:00 PM. Committal Service will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's memory to the American Heart Association or the Community of Good Shepherd Pastoral Care (8815 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249).

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
OCT
14
Service
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
