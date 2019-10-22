|
Raymond John Enzweiler
Ft. Thomas - Raymond John Enzweiler, 80, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. A baker by trade, he proudly worked for White Castle Bakery for most of his career. When he retired in 1999, he had worked his way up to plant manager. A hard worker, he especially liked working in the yard. Ray loved being around family and friends. He was full of lighthearted humor and song, finding joy in others' laughter. He was a past member of Campbell County Game and Fish and the Northern Kentucky Coin Club. He was a member of St. Thomas Church and had been involved with the Boy Scouts at St. Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie (nee Reis) Enzweiler, his brothers, Eugene Enzweiler, Glen Enzweiler and Carl Enzweiler, sisters-in-law, JoAnn Enzweiler and Thelma Enzweiler, and brothers-in law, Jerry Snowball and Dick Meyers. Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marilyn (nee Early) Enzweiler, his devoted children, Fr. Raymond N. Enzweiler, Linda M. (Mark) Hogle, and Dr. Stephen J. (Diana) Enzweiler, his loving grandchildren, Kirstie (Justin) Roberts, Brian Hogle, Emily (Lee) Boone, John Enzweiler, Jenna Enzweiler, Sara Enzweiler and Joey Enzweiler, his great grandsons Kolton Roberts and Kamden Roberts, his siblings, Fern Snowball, John Enzweiler and Vera Mae Meyers, his sisters-in-law, Helen Enzweiler and Ruth Enzweiler. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Monday (Oct. 28) from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa Pl. (Ft. Thomas), on Tuesday (Oct. 29) at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Raymond N. Enzweiler officiating. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa Pl., Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075 or , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2019