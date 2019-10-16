|
Raymond Joseph Doxsey
Mt. Healthy - Raymond Joseph Doxsey. Beloved husband of Shirley Anne Doxsey (nee Harris) for 64 years. Devoted father of Debbie (Jim) Wolf, Nancy (the late Cliff) Bryant, Raymond Joseph (Sandra) Doxsey, Cheryl Lee Thomas, Douglas A. (Sandra) Doxsey, Carol Jeanne (Scott) Sneed, and Timothy Ernest Doxsey. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Raymond passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 85 years. US Navy Veteran. Member of Mt. Healthy UMC. Past President of U.A. Local 392 Plumbers, Pipefitters, M.E.S. and of the Knothole Club of Greater Cincinnati. Member of the Masonic Order McMakin Lodge # 120 (Mt. Healthy). Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2193 (Mt. Healthy). Member of the American Legion Post 513 (Mt. Healthy). A Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20th from 5 to 7 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 21st at 11 AM at Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church, 7612 Perry St., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to SPCA Cincinnati or to Mt. Healthy UMC. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019