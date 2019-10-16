Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church
7612 Perry St.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Doxsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Joseph Doxsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Joseph Doxsey Obituary
Raymond Joseph Doxsey

Mt. Healthy - Raymond Joseph Doxsey. Beloved husband of Shirley Anne Doxsey (nee Harris) for 64 years. Devoted father of Debbie (Jim) Wolf, Nancy (the late Cliff) Bryant, Raymond Joseph (Sandra) Doxsey, Cheryl Lee Thomas, Douglas A. (Sandra) Doxsey, Carol Jeanne (Scott) Sneed, and Timothy Ernest Doxsey. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Raymond passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 85 years. US Navy Veteran. Member of Mt. Healthy UMC. Past President of U.A. Local 392 Plumbers, Pipefitters, M.E.S. and of the Knothole Club of Greater Cincinnati. Member of the Masonic Order McMakin Lodge # 120 (Mt. Healthy). Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2193 (Mt. Healthy). Member of the American Legion Post 513 (Mt. Healthy). A Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20th from 5 to 7 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 21st at 11 AM at Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church, 7612 Perry St., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to SPCA Cincinnati or to Mt. Healthy UMC. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now