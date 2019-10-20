|
Raymond Keith French
Raymond Keith French passed away at Mason Christian Village on October 8, 2019.
Raymond was born on June 30, 1933 in New South Wales, Australia. He was the elder son of Raymond Harold French and Eva Beryl Maud (Hook) French.
While in Australia, Ray worked in various manufacturing plants as a fitter and tuner. Later, he worked as a tool maker at Walter Barr, which at the time was the largest plastic company in the southern hemisphere. Raymond bought his own injection molding machine and started his own business named Abco Plastics. They made components for slot machines, automatic roll-a-doors, cooler handles, and was awarded a defense contractor to manufacture submarine detectors.
Raymond was an avid golfer, and while in Australia, he was elected Captain at the prestigious Gordon Golf Club.
On a visit to the United States, he met his aunt's next door neighbor, Margie French. The two became close friends, and after several visits back and forth between the U.S. and Australia, they were married March 28,1987, and they made their home in Mason, Ohio.
Ray worked in the golf pro shop at the Jack Nicklaus Center, he was the Operations Manager for the Kroger Senior Classic golf tournament, and he was the ATP Tennis Stadium Manager.
Ray is survived by his son, Glenn, and his wife, Carolyn and grandchildren, Melissa and Michael in Australia, his brothers-in-law, Joseph (Leah) Rich, Michael (Molly) Rich, sister-in-law Mary Rich (Herbert) Huber, Elizabeth Rich, Anne Toerner Rich and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Margie, his parents, his brother Leslie, brothers-in-laws Richard Rich, James Rich, Jerome Rich and sister-in-law Ramona Rich.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Mason Christian Village Chapel, 411 Western Row Road, Mason, Ohio 45040 on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Visitation for family and friends will start at 2 PM with the Service to begin at 3 PM.
Memorials may be sent to the Mason Christian Village Benevolent Fund at 411 Western Row Road, Mason, Ohio 45040.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019