Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Mason Christian Village Chapel
411 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Mason Christian Village Chapel
411 Western Row Road
Mason, Ohio, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Keith French

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Keith French Obituary
Raymond Keith French

Raymond Keith French passed away at Mason Christian Village on October 8, 2019.

Raymond was born on June 30, 1933 in New South Wales, Australia. He was the elder son of Raymond Harold French and Eva Beryl Maud (Hook) French.

While in Australia, Ray worked in various manufacturing plants as a fitter and tuner. Later, he worked as a tool maker at Walter Barr, which at the time was the largest plastic company in the southern hemisphere. Raymond bought his own injection molding machine and started his own business named Abco Plastics. They made components for slot machines, automatic roll-a-doors, cooler handles, and was awarded a defense contractor to manufacture submarine detectors.

Raymond was an avid golfer, and while in Australia, he was elected Captain at the prestigious Gordon Golf Club.

On a visit to the United States, he met his aunt's next door neighbor, Margie French. The two became close friends, and after several visits back and forth between the U.S. and Australia, they were married March 28,1987, and they made their home in Mason, Ohio.

Ray worked in the golf pro shop at the Jack Nicklaus Center, he was the Operations Manager for the Kroger Senior Classic golf tournament, and he was the ATP Tennis Stadium Manager.

Ray is survived by his son, Glenn, and his wife, Carolyn and grandchildren, Melissa and Michael in Australia, his brothers-in-law, Joseph (Leah) Rich, Michael (Molly) Rich, sister-in-law Mary Rich (Herbert) Huber, Elizabeth Rich, Anne Toerner Rich and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Margie, his parents, his brother Leslie, brothers-in-laws Richard Rich, James Rich, Jerome Rich and sister-in-law Ramona Rich.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Mason Christian Village Chapel, 411 Western Row Road, Mason, Ohio 45040 on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Visitation for family and friends will start at 2 PM with the Service to begin at 3 PM.

Memorials may be sent to the Mason Christian Village Benevolent Fund at 411 Western Row Road, Mason, Ohio 45040.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.