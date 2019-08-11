Resources
Raymond Louis Hilsinger


1936 - 2019
Raymond Louis Hilsinger Obituary
Raymond Louis Hilsinger

- - Raymond L. Hilsinger, age 82, passed away July 4th subsequent to a diagnosis of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Louis Hilsinger, Sr. and his mother, Angelese Hays Hilsinger. Raymond is survived by his loving wife Cristine of 34 years and his two children, Daniel and Elise, as well as his three sisters, Peggy MacGregor, Judy Hilsinger and Susan Weiner. A memorial service will be held in September in California.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
