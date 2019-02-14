|
|
Raymond McMullen
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 63 years of Patricia "Pat" (Minges) McMullen. Loving father of Michael (Patricia) McMullen, Pat Porter, Jennifer McMullen, Leslie Betts & Laurie (Rabbi Michael) Weinstein. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his grandson Nathan Betts. Dear brother of Phyllis (late Jack) Bayer. Visitation Tuesday, Feb 19 from 10am until time of funeral services at 11am at the Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Ave. (Westwood). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hoxworth Blood Center, Children's Hospital or Westwood UMC Organ Fund. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019