1/
Raymond Spears
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Spears

Cincinnati - Raymond Glenn Spears, 85, recently of St. Bernard, was reunited with his wife of 66 years, Bernice, on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his children; Doug (Sally), Barry (Vicki) and Lori (Dwayne May); grandchildren John Spears (fiancee Kristina Hoefer) Jessica (Travis) Porter, Rachel Spears, Justin May, Ryan May and Michael Spears; great-grandchildren Gianna Spears; Hope, Charles and Atticus Porter. Also leaves behind a brother, William (Donna) Spears, sister-in-law, Betty (Bobby) Dye, and brother-in-law Raymond Keller. Born December 12, 1934, his parents were Jeremiah and Mary (Haste) Spears Sweet (John Sweet). He was preceded in death by brothers Edward (Evelyn) Spears, Emmitt (Faye) Spears and Harold Spears, as well as a host of loving in-laws. Ray was employed at Ohio Knife Company, and was elected to serve as Village Treasurer to Elmwood Place for 24 years. He owned and operated Valley Express, Inc. with his brother Edward. He was a founding member of Fellowship Tabernacle in Carthage, where he served as a deacon for many decades. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale-Milford Road, 45216. All are welcome. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and goes until the time of the service. Social distancing will be observed and masks are requested. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Springfield Pike. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Landmark Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral
12:00 PM
Landmark Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved