Raymond Spears
Cincinnati - Raymond Glenn Spears, 85, recently of St. Bernard, was reunited with his wife of 66 years, Bernice, on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his children; Doug (Sally), Barry (Vicki) and Lori (Dwayne May); grandchildren John Spears (fiancee Kristina Hoefer) Jessica (Travis) Porter, Rachel Spears, Justin May, Ryan May and Michael Spears; great-grandchildren Gianna Spears; Hope, Charles and Atticus Porter. Also leaves behind a brother, William (Donna) Spears, sister-in-law, Betty (Bobby) Dye, and brother-in-law Raymond Keller. Born December 12, 1934, his parents were Jeremiah and Mary (Haste) Spears Sweet (John Sweet). He was preceded in death by brothers Edward (Evelyn) Spears, Emmitt (Faye) Spears and Harold Spears, as well as a host of loving in-laws. Ray was employed at Ohio Knife Company, and was elected to serve as Village Treasurer to Elmwood Place for 24 years. He owned and operated Valley Express, Inc. with his brother Edward. He was a founding member of Fellowship Tabernacle in Carthage, where he served as a deacon for many decades. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale-Milford Road, 45216. All are welcome. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and goes until the time of the service. Social distancing will be observed and masks are requested. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Springfield Pike. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com