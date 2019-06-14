|
Raymond W. Hopman, Jr.
Cincinnati - Hopman, Jr., Raymond W., devoted son of the late Raymond and Eleanor Hopman (Williams). Loving brother of Katherine Colby and the late Carol Lewis. Cherished husband of Charlene L. Hopman (Ulmer). Beloved father of Jay W. Hopman and Mark A. Hopman. Adored grandpa of William T. Hopman, Ryan W. Hopman, and Reagan O. Hopman. Uncle of John Colby, Tom Colby, Melanie Laughman (Lewis) and the late Allison Lewis. Also survived by many caring family, friends, and former students. Passed away June 9, 2019, at the age of 83 after a heroic 14-month battle against pancreatic cancer. Visitation (4 p.m.) and service (5:30 p.m.) Monday, June 17, 2019, at Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hopman and Williams extended families are invited to attend interment and military salute 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, inside the main gate of Spring Grove Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Westwood United Methodist Church organ fund or .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from June 14 to June 19, 2019