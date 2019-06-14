Services
Westwood United Methodist Chr
3460 Epworth Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Westwood United Methodist Church
3460 Epworth Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:30 PM
Westwood United Methodist Church
3460 Epworth Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hopman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond W. Hopman Jr.

Obituary Condolences

Raymond W. Hopman Jr. Obituary
Raymond W. Hopman, Jr.

Cincinnati - Hopman, Jr., Raymond W., devoted son of the late Raymond and Eleanor Hopman (Williams). Loving brother of Katherine Colby and the late Carol Lewis. Cherished husband of Charlene L. Hopman (Ulmer). Beloved father of Jay W. Hopman and Mark A. Hopman. Adored grandpa of William T. Hopman, Ryan W. Hopman, and Reagan O. Hopman. Uncle of John Colby, Tom Colby, Melanie Laughman (Lewis) and the late Allison Lewis. Also survived by many caring family, friends, and former students. Passed away June 9, 2019, at the age of 83 after a heroic 14-month battle against pancreatic cancer. Visitation (4 p.m.) and service (5:30 p.m.) Monday, June 17, 2019, at Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hopman and Williams extended families are invited to attend interment and military salute 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, inside the main gate of Spring Grove Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Westwood United Methodist Church organ fund or .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from June 14 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.