Fairfield - PARKINSON, Reba (nee Gourley) beloved wife of the late Donald Parkinson, dear mother of Karen Floyd, Brian (Brenda), Owen (Sandy) and Scott (Vickie)Parkinson, also survived by 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. Sister of Harold (Violet) and Wilber (the late Juanita) Gourley and the late Clarence Gourley. Passed away May 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Private family services have been held. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
