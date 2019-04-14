|
Reckman Kenneth
Cincinnati - Ken Reckman passed away surrounded by family on March 29, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital. Ken was born on September 14, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Al and Ruth Reckman. He graduated from Indian Hill High School and was a proud member of the Rifle Club. He was a patriot and served in the U.S. Army as Staff Sergeant, 3rd Armored Division, Field Artillery. An expert marksman, he received the Presidential Unit Citation and National Defense Service ribbon. Ken will be remembered by family and friends for being an avid fisherman and dog lover. He rode thousands of miles on his motorcycle in pursuit of the world's best chicken dish. Ken is survived by his wife, Jeanne, and children Mike (Lisa), Matt (Christie) and Megan. He is the proud grandfather of Madison, Christopher, Parker, Mackenzie, Katie, and Reese. Brother of Al (Judy) Reckman, Bob (Holly) Reckman, Barb (Brad) Breeden, Joan (Jim) Bickel, and Dale (Mary) Reckman. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Mark Reckman, parents, Al and Ruth Reckman and brother, Tom. Ken's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cincinnati Lab Rescue, cincinnatilabrescue.org / PO Box 30561, Cincinnati, OH 45230. www.HerbWalker.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019