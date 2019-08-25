Services
Turner & Son Funeral Home
602 N High St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2124
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Hillsboro, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Hillsboro, OH
More Obituaries for Regina Moenster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Ann "Jean" Moenster


1944 - 2019
Regina Ann "Jean" Moenster Obituary
Regina "Jean" Ann Moenster

Hillsboro - Regina "Jean" Ann Moenster, age 75, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday August 22, 2019 at the Salyer Adult Group Home in Hillsboro. She was born July 8, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Clemens A. and Helen (Schnelle) Moenster, Sr. Regina was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. She worked as an inventory manager at General Electric for over 30 years and she was very creative and artistic throughout her life. Regina is survived by her sister, Caryl Moenster and brother, Clemens (Rosemarie) Moenster, Jr.; two nephews, Tony Moenster, John (Carrie) Moenster and a great niece, Lena Moenster. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. following visitation on Tuesday August 27th at the St. Mary Catholic Church. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Cincinnati. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Catholic School, 212 South High Street, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or to a charity of donor's choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
