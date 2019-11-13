|
Regina Kutney (nee Riebe)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late John T. Kutney, Sr. Loving mother of Nancy (Don) Buxton of Greenwood, IN, John Thomas "Jack" (Sharon) Kutney, Jr. of Wyoming, OH, James D. "Jim" (Carrie) Kutney of Atlanta, GA, David M. (Mariam) Kutney of West Chester, OH, Mark C. Kutney of Charlottesville, VA, and Judith Mary Kutney of San Francisco, CA. Grandmother of John E., Andrew J., John Thomas III, Thomas, Emily, Julie, Susanna, Sarah, Christopher, Daniel and the late Jennifer. Also survived by 10 great grandchildren. Sister of John and Martha Ann Riebe. Above all, she was a devout Catolic. Regina passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the age of 94. Visitation at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Monday from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to EWTN (Eternal World Television Network) are appreciated. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019