|
|
Reginald G. Victor Sr.
Cincinnati - Devoted Husband of Lillian V. Martin-Victor, Cherished Father of Reginald G. Victor II. Mr. Victor is also survived by 1 Brother-In-Law and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives. He passed away August 14, 2019 at 87 years of age. Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10am until time of Service 11am Bethel Baptist Church 2712 Alms Pl. 45206. Interment Oak Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019