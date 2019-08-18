Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
2712 Alms Pl.
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
2712 Alms Pl.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Victor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald G. Victor Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reginald G. Victor Sr. Obituary
Reginald G. Victor Sr.

Cincinnati - Devoted Husband of Lillian V. Martin-Victor, Cherished Father of Reginald G. Victor II. Mr. Victor is also survived by 1 Brother-In-Law and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives. He passed away August 14, 2019 at 87 years of age. Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10am until time of Service 11am Bethel Baptist Church 2712 Alms Pl. 45206. Interment Oak Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.