Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Rhoda Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda M. Martin


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Rhoda M. Martin Obituary
Rhoda M. Martin

Sharonville - Loving wife of John F. Martin for 62 years. Devoted mother of Kendra (Scott) Clark and Kimberly (Paul) Brinker. Cherished grandmother of Courtney (Chris) Rankin, Adam Clark, Aleks Brinker and Andrew Brinker. Great-grandmother of Michaela Rankin. Rhoda was preceded in death by her siblings, Loretta Carey, Charles Gibbons and Joseph Gibbons. Departed on April 9, 2019 at the age of 84. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now